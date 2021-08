Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run walk-off home run to give the Phillies a 6-5 victory over the Nationals. Philadelphia finished with 11 hits in the game, but all six runs came on separate three-run home runs. Washington actually led by as many as four runs until Rhys Hoskins cut its lead to one with a 409-foot blast to left field. McCutchen’s shot was the icing on the cake as the Phillies move to one game over .500 (50-49) and 3.5 games behind the first-place Mets in the NL East.