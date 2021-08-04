Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Man convicted of murder in 2018 shooting at 38th and High School Road

By Andrew Smith
Posted by 
WRTV
WRTV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zi2W0_0bH04MQh00

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was convicted Monday of murder after prosecutors said he shot and killed another man in September 2018.

Keith Smith fired several rounds at Arnell Davis on Sept. 29, 2018, near West 38th Street and North High School Road, according to a press release from the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. Davis was killed in the incident.

Davis was on the phone with his fiancee at the time of the shooting and said Keith shot him, according to the release. Davis' fiancee told investigators Smith had a $10,000 contract for someone to kill Davis.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 20.

Comments / 1

WRTV

WRTV

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Marion County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#High School#Fiancee#Arnell Davis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy