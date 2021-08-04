Man convicted of murder in 2018 shooting at 38th and High School Road

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was convicted Monday of murder after prosecutors said he shot and killed another man in September 2018.

Keith Smith fired several rounds at Arnell Davis on Sept. 29, 2018, near West 38th Street and North High School Road, according to a press release from the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. Davis was killed in the incident.

Davis was on the phone with his fiancee at the time of the shooting and said Keith shot him, according to the release. Davis' fiancee told investigators Smith had a $10,000 contract for someone to kill Davis.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 20.