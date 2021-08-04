Cancel
Iowa State

Former football player charged in Iowa hoops star's assault

 1 day ago

Editor's Note: The video above is from May 24.

A former Iowa State University football player has been arrested in connection with an assault of a University of Iowa basketball star in May.

Nicholas Kron, of Nashville, Tennessee, faces an assault causing bodily injury charge for allegedly attacking Jordan Bohannon, a Hawkeye guard, outside a downtown Iowa City bar.

Bohannon suffered a serious head injury. Kron turned himself in and was booked at the Johnson County Jail on Saturday and was released 20 minutes later.

The arrest was made a few days after Bohannon filed a lawsuit against Kron, alleging that the former Cyclone defensive end “brutally, unlawfully and intentionally” assaulted him.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Kron.

