The massive increase in the demand for altcoins in the past year comes as no big surprise. The crypto market has blown up in 2020 but has slowed down considerably in the first half of this year. Hence, investors have looked to expand their crypto portfolios with “penny cryptos,” or in other words, cryptos that could be the next Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD). These cheap altcoins are highly speculative but have the potential for monster gains in the future.