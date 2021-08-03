Cancel
Hot Biotech Stocks To Watch After Sanofi’s Acquisition Of Translate Bio

By J. Samuel
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiotech Stocks That Deserve Your Attention After Latest News. Penny stocks are well-known for their high risk & high reward. Volatility, heavy speculation, and other factors can influence the market for these cheap stocks more than their higher price cohorts. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t worth a closer look. While many traders focus on the short-term potential, there’s an entirely different side to low-priced stocks.

Medical & Biotechcannin.com

COVID Biotech Stock Soars 253% this Week

This COVID Biotech Stock Soars 253% this week. That’s right, this little-known COVID biotech stock, Claritas Pharmaceuticals (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics) (KALTD) was ranked #1 by CanninBot this week. But what happened to Claritas Pharmaceuticals this week?. Earlier this week, CanninBot discovered a profitable trade opportunity with San Rafael, CA-based Claritas...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $90.95. The stock had a trading...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi Buys Translate Bio In $3.2B Deal, Lilly's Q2 Earnings Disappoint, Bausch To Spin Off Medical Aesthetics Business

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Aug. 2) Absci, CORP (NASDAQ: ABSI) (IPOed July 22) Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) (received fast track designation for nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma) AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC)
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Translate Bio Stock Soared Today

Shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) surged 29% on Tuesday after the U.S. biotechnology company said it agreed to be acquired by French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY). So what. The all-cash deal values Translate Bio at roughly $3.2 billion, or $38 per share. That represents a premium of more than 30%...
Medical & Biotechaithority.com

Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology Across Vaccines and Therapeutics Development

Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and therapeutics development. Accelerates development of current Sanofi licensed programs in vaccines and potential to explore other therapeutic areas. Fast tracks establishment of Sanofi’s recently announced mRNA Center of Excellence. Full integration upgrades drug formulation capabilities and enhances...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

These 2 Soaring Biotech Stocks Are Making the Nasdaq Stronger

The Nasdaq is outperforming other indexes on Wednesday. A couple of biotech stocks are pulling their weight in helping boost the Nasdaq. One concentrates on cancer treatment, while the other has high hopes for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Wednesday was generally a down day in the stock market, with major...
StocksDaily Herald

Hot Stocks To Buy Now? 4 EV Stocks To Watch

Are These The Top EV Stocks To Buy In The Market This Week?. The stock market can be quite challenging as we try to anticipate the next big trend. Well, It is that time of the month again where electric vehicle (EV) stocks are gaining attention from investors. EV companies tend to post updates on their vehicle delivery numbers from time to time. This is useful for investors to keep track of the sales of the respective brands. At this point, it does seem that the electrification of vehicles is well underway and support from government bodies is increasing around the world.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Biotech Stock: Moderna vs. BioNTech

The companies haven't taken the same path to their success. Despite the same scientific approach, they have different long-term goals. Wall Street shows one more love, but I know who I trust. At first glance, the companies may seem very similar. Not only did they develop the first two COVID...
Medical & Biotechnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio in deal worth around 3.2bn dollars

Paris — Sanofi has agreed to acquire Translate Bio, a clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics company developing a new class of medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction, or to prevent infectious diseases. Sanofi said the acquisition adds an mRNA technology platform to the firm and will accelerate development...
Medical & BiotechShareCast

Sanofi to buy Translate Bio to boost mRNA capabilities

Sanofi said the acquisition was part of its "endeavour to accelerate the application of messenger RNA (mRNA) to develop therapeutics and vaccines". Under the terms of the deal, Sanofi will pay $38 per share in cash. Sanofi has already partnered with Translate Bio. In June 2018, the two companies entered...
Lexington, MABoston Globe

French drug giant Sanofi buys Lexington’s Translate Bio for $3.2b

Sanofi is buying its Lexington messenger RNA partner Translate Bio for $3.2 billion as the French drug giant ― one of the world’s biggest vaccine makers but a straggler in the coronavirus vaccine race ― bets on the technology behind the first two COVID-19 vaccines cleared in the US. Sanofi,...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Translate Bio, Harmonic, SolarEdge Soar Tuesday; Stocks Rise

During trading Tuesday, 116 stocks traded to a 52-week high, while 53 stocks bottomed out at new 52-week lows. The S&P 500 is up 0.61% so far today while the Dow is up 0.61%, the Nasdaq is up 0.23%, and the Russell 2000 is down 0.13%. Stocks are rising Tuesday...

