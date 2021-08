The Washington Association of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs which include our local police chiefs and Sheriff Rick Scott put out a press statement on July 22nd in regard to the new "police reform legislation" that goes into effect July 25th. The statement says that Washington’s law enforcement agencies are not de-policing but, Adapting, reforming and reimagining the public service of law enforcement. They raise concerns, that they are deeply concerned that some policing reforms may have unintended outcomes that result in increased levels of confusion, frustration, victimization, and increased crime within our communities.