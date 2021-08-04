State champion Beverly Post 331 legion team now heads to Worcester for Northeast Regional
What’s one way to get over missing your entire senior year of high school baseball? Go out and win a state championship the following year. Multiple Beverly baseball players earned that fate when the Beverly Post 331 American Legion baseball team won the state championship last Wednesday, July 28 at Adams Field in Quincy with a 5-2 win over Milton Post 114, 5-2. The team is composed of high school and first-year college-aged players from Beverly and Salem.www.wickedlocal.com
