Tuesday August 3, 2021

Heavy rainfall on burn scars is sending flash floods and large debris flows across the Manti-La Sal National Forest. The Moab area continues to experience flooding events, and forest service staff are reminding recreators to be mindful of creeks and streams, as well as steep slopes and narrow canyons that can create increased risk. Plus, members of Congress are considering whether National Parks are being loved to death by an influx of visitors. And, an audio postcard from the hottest place in the state.