Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas County, MO

Lawsuit filed in September crash near Roby

By Houston Herald Staff
houstonherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA serious September 2020 accident has led to a lawsuit filed July 29 in Texas County Circuit Court. In the suit, Heather Copley of Plato, filed the matter on a behalf of a juvenile son against Toyota Motor Corp., Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana, Inc., Toyota Motor Engineering and Manufacturing North America and Rowland Pearson, Success, the driver of a vehicle that authorities said crossed the centerline and hit Copley’s 2018 Toyota Sienna. She and four children were injured. Pearson is charged with three counts of felony second-degree assault and three counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. A change of venue in the criminal matter was granted July 6 to Phelps County. A month earlier, Pearson’s bond was amended to show no alcohol possession or consumption and Soberlink alcohol monitoring was ordered. A pre-trial conference is Oct. 5. A jury trial is set for Oct. 12-13.

houstonherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
City
Plato, MO
County
Texas County, MO
State
Indiana State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Texas County, MO
Government
Texas County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Government
City
Lexington, MO
City
Roby, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Plato
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuit#Toyota Motor Corp#Indiana Inc#Success#Copley#Emison Llc#Garner Bauer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban takes key northern Afghan cities as battles rage on

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters seized most of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s key Kunduz province on Sunday, and took another neighboring provincial capital after a monthlong siege. The advances were the latest in a series of blows to government forces as U.S. troops complete their pullout after nearly two decades in the country.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Markie Post, 'Night Court' and 'The Fall Guy' actor, dies at 70

Markie Post, the actor known for her roles in shows like "Night Court" and "The Kids Are Alright," has died at the age of 70, her family announced on Saturday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post tonight shares her passing after a three year, ten month battle with cancer," her family said in a statement to NBC News.
California StateNBC News

Dixie Fire grows to second largest in California history

The Dixie Fire became the second-largest wildfire in California history Sunday as thousands of residents remained under evacuation orders and more than 10,000 buildings stood in its path. The fire, which began July 14 and leveled much of the historic Sierra Nevada town of Greenville last week, grew to 463,477...
Utah StatePosted by
CNN

Julie Bowen of 'Modern Family' helped rescue a hiker who fainted in a Utah national park

(CNN) — Actor Julie Bowen of "Modern Family" and her sister helped rescue a hiker when she fainted last week at Arches National Park in Moab, Utah, the hiker told CNN. "They could have just ignored me, passed on, but they didn't," Minnie John said Saturday. "She could have gone on -- she must have had a busy agenda that was disturbed because of me. They treated me, a stranger, with love and respect."

Comments / 0

Community Policy