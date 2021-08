Amazing Fantasy #1 is one of the stranger Marvel comic books I have read in quite some time. The series definitely leans upon its title and brings a handful of popular Marvel characters—Captain America, Spider-Man, and Black Widow—into a fantastical setting. The opening issue for a five-issue miniseries doesn’t do a whole lot to explain where this series is heading beyond its final moments, which is my biggest critique of it. Still, I’m intrigued by what has been set up here and how writer and artist Kaare Andrews could expand on the ideas he introduces.