Ocean City, MD

No-Fin Left to Lose: Sharks & Ocean City

By Logan Dubel
oceancity.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dog days of summer are in full swing, and people have enjoyed the increasingly warm ocean for the past few months. As people flock to the waters of Ocean City each year, not only do they cool off, but they also enter the habitat of creatures almost larger than life – sharks. There has never been a recorded shark attack in Ocean City, but visitors are on high alert following a recent once-in-a-lifetime incident. The shocking possible attack serves as a reminder that the time is always right to be cautious and know how to stay safe.

