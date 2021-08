Take a pass on department stores and visit the Hudson Valley’s well-stocked shops for pencils, notebooks, and other back-to-school supplies. In what seems like the blink of an eye, the back-to-school rush is back. Before early morning alarms and first day jitters take center stage at home, use the quiet time now to power through academic shopping lists. This time around, however, skip the hustle and bustle of department stores and opt to shop local instead. With pencils, notebooks, and more from the Hudson Valley’s one-of-a-kind shops, your little one will be ready to rock the first day.