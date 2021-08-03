2016 Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat Dodge Journey

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, 3rd Row Seating, Multimedia Package, Third Row Seating, Sedona LX, 3.3L V6 DGI, Platinum Graphite Pearl Metallic, Gray w/Leather Seat Trim, 17" x 6.5J Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.
Comments / 0