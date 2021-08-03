Cancel
2016 Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat Dodge Journey

Roanoke Times
 6 days ago

Nice. EPA 26 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Third Row Seat, Bluetooth, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, ENGINE: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V DUAL VVT, TRANSMISSION: 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, New Tires READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels,...

roanoke.com

Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Ford Escape

Very Nice, ONLY 18,695 Miles! EPA 27 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, 4x4, Turbo Charged, iPod/MP3 Input, Power Liftgate, Onboard Communications System, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera. READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2013 Blue Granite Metallic Chevrolet Silverado 1500

ONLY 56,988 Miles! Alloy Wheels, Tow Hitch, 4x4, Smart Device Integration, Onboard Communications System, ENGINE, VORTEC 4.8L VARIABLE VALVE TI... DIFFERENTIAL, HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC LO... TRAILERING PACKAGE, HEAVY-DUTY SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Onboard Communications System, Chrome Wheels, Smart Device Integration. Satellite Radio, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat Ram 2500

$1,700 below J.D. Power Retail! Nice. SPRAY IN BEDLINER, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, PARKSENSE REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM, Trailer Hitch, iPod/MP3 Input, 4x4, Bed Liner, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (66RF..., Local Trade-In AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, Trailer Hitch. Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Heated...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 White Knuckle Clearcoat Dodge Durango

Nice. SXT trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Third Row Seat, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Captains Chairs, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Ford Explorer

Nice, ONLY 22,024 Miles! XLT trim. Navigation, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Flex Fuel, 4x4, Onboard Communications System, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, XLT TECHNOLOGY FEATURE BUNDLE, EQUIPMENT GROUP 202A. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Flex Fuel, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels. Rear Spoiler,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Black Clearcoat Jeep Patriot

Sport trim. Great Conditon. EPA 26 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! iPod/MP3 Input, 4x4, CD Player, Bluetooth, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, POWER VALUE GROUP, AIR CONDITIONING, ENGINE: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V DUAL VVT, Local Trade-In. READ MORE!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2014 Blue Candy Tinted Clearcoat Ford Focus

Nice. FUEL EFFICIENT 36 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! SE trim. Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, CD Player, Flex Fuel, POWERCODE REMOTE START SYSTEM (DEALER... TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED POWERSHIFT AUTO... CLICK ME!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. Auction...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 J7 Magnetic Metallic Ford Expedition

Third Row Seat, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Turbo Charged Engine, Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Running Boards, Back-Up Camera, 4x4. XLT trim. READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Soul Red Crystal Metallic Mazda Mazda6

Soul Red Crystal Metallic 2021 Mazda Mazda6 Touring FWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV®-G 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, 3-Level Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Active Cruise Control, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leatherette Seat Trim, MAZDA CONNECT Infotainment System Voice Command, Outside temperature display, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 19" x 7.5J w/Gun Metallic Finish.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2003 Oxford White Clearcoat Ford F-450SD

CARFAX One-Owner. Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic 2003 Ford F-450SD DRW RWD 4-Speed Automatic 6.8L V10 EFI. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat Ram 1500

Extra Clean, LOW MILES - 2,613! 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Start, iPod/MP3 Input, SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE, BIG HORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP7... Trailer Hitch AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat Ram 1500

PRICED TO MOVE $600 below J.D. Power Retail! Nice, LOW MILES - 8,629! Back-Up Camera, 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Bluetooth, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP7... Aluminum Wheels CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start....
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2014 Detonator Yellow Clearcoat Ram 2500

Detonator Yellow Clearcoat 2014 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 6.4L V8. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * If you’re a longtime devotee of Ram HD trucks and it’s time to trade in your...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Firecracker Red Clearcoat Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Sport trim. Great Conditon, ONLY 67,932 Miles! 4x4, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, CD Player, TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A5... CONNECTIVITY GROUP, BLACK 3-PIECE HARD TOP. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, CD Player, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential. Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Rollover Protection System,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Dark_blue_metallic Subaru Impreza

Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Hands-Free Liftgate, Onboard Communications System. Sport trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 35 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Crystal Black Silica Subaru Impreza

Premium trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 37 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! Nice, Subaru Certified, LOW MILES - 36,965! Heated Seats, Onboard Communications System, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera READ MORE!. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE. AutoCheck One Owner Vehicles must pass a 152-point inspection, Additional coverages available, One-year...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Ingot Silver Metallic Ford F-150

Very Nice. ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.31 AXLE RATIO, ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST, Hitch, 4x4, Turbo Charged Engine, XL CHROME APPEARANCE PACKAGE, BLACK PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS, EQUIPMENT GROUP 101A MID, POWER-SLIDING REAR WINDOW CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4 Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Silver Sky Metallic Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road trim. Very Nice, ONLY 30,125 Miles! $2,100 below J.D. Power Retail! Nav System, CD Player, Bluetooth, Smart Device Integration, Keyless Start, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Hitch, Back-Up Camera, 4x4. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Navigation, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Bright White Clear Coat Ram 2500

Back-Up Camera, 4x4, Keyless Start, iPod/MP3 Input, Tow Hitch, PROTECTION GROUP, CHROME APPEARANCE GROUP, TRADESMAN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP, SNOW CHIEF GROUP. Tradesman trim, Bright White Clear Coat exterior. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Trailer Hitch, Keyless Start. MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Platinum Graphite Pearl Metallic Kia Sedona

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, 3rd Row Seating, Multimedia Package, Third Row Seating, Sedona LX, 3.3L V6 DGI, Platinum Graphite Pearl Metallic, Gray w/Leather Seat Trim, 17" x 6.5J Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

