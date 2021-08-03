Chelan Valley Media Group purchases Icicle Broadcasting’s Chelan Radio Stations
Chelan – Icicle Broadcasting Company has announced the sale of three of its radio stations, including KOZI AM and FM and KZAL “Z-Country,” to the Chelan Valley Media Group. KOZI has been on the air for 60 years and was owned by Harriet Bullitt, Principal Owner of Icicle Broadcasting Company. Icicle Broadcasting will continue to own and operate KOHO 101.1 ‘Hometown Radio’ for the Wenatchee Valley from Leavenworth to Wenatchee.www.lakechelanmirror.com
Comments / 0