Salt Lake City, UT

TRAX and road delays, dust and noise expected as UTA replaces rails near U. campus

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA TRAX train moves through Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. Utah Transit Authority officials said rail replacement on TRAX red line near Rice-Eccles Stadium is expected to lead to TRAX and traffic delays and noise at times between Wednesday and Aug. 22. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — Lengthy TRAX red line and traffic delays near Rice-Eccles Stadium are expected at times over the course of the next few weeks as Utah Transit Authority crews begin work to replace a section of light rail track by the University of Utah campus.

