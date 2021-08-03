TRAX and road delays, dust and noise expected as UTA replaces rails near U. campus
A TRAX train moves through Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. Utah Transit Authority officials said rail replacement on TRAX red line near Rice-Eccles Stadium is expected to lead to TRAX and traffic delays and noise at times between Wednesday and Aug. 22. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — Lengthy TRAX red line and traffic delays near Rice-Eccles Stadium are expected at times over the course of the next few weeks as Utah Transit Authority crews begin work to replace a section of light rail track by the University of Utah campus.www.ksl.com
Comments / 0