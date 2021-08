CD Projekt Red is a well-known and beloved video game development studio. They found their fame and glory with their work on The Witcher trilogy several years ago at this point. These video games brought in a lively world, in-depth storytelling, and a long RPG journey for players to dive into. As a result, it was clear that there was already a massive fan base ready to pick up whatever their next big RPG release would be and that of course was Cyberpunk 2077. This was a hyped-up video game and the anticipation continued to grow over the years as fans waited for the proper unveilings along with its launch.