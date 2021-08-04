Cancel
Public Health

Garth Brooks: COVID surge could affect planned stadium shows this fall

By Lawrence Specker
AL.com
 1 day ago
Country superstar Garth Brooks has raised the possibility that escalating COVID-19 case numbers could lead him to reconsider fall touring plans. Brooks has two stadium shows coming up, Aug. 7 in Kansas City, Mo., and Aug. 14 in Lincoln, Neb., followed by a three-week break. The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Brooks has issued a statement saying he would use the hiatus to reassess what to do about other upcoming shows. The first show after the break would be in Seattle on Sept. 4. Ticketmaster lists a handful more stadium dates between Sept. 18 and Oct. 9 in Cincinnati, Charlotte, Baltimore and Foxborough, Mass.

