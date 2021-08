York Chamber of Commerce has an immediate opening for a Part-Time Marketing Coordinator. We are looking for a master multi-tasker with excellent customer service skills and an upbeat attitude. The ideal candidate will be creative, original and very well organized. Experience with social media, web-based marketing, and creation of printed marketing materials is preferred. This position requires the ability to coordinate and manage multiple projects at the same time. This 25 hour per week position will have some weekend and evening hours throughout the year. Self-taught designers and those with Marketing degrees or equivalent experience are encouraged to apply. Must have knowledge and experience with the Adobe Suite. Familiarity with Microsoft Office is helpful. In addition, candidates need to possess an overall good working knowledge of PC systems and be comfortable navigating the web.