Eunice Cross, 89, Foley

May 28, 1932 - August 3, 2012. Eunice Cross, age 89 of Foley, passed away after a brief illness on August 3, 2012 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, August 7, 2021 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Friday, August 6, 2021 at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church on Saturday. Parish Prayer services will be at 6:00 PM Friday evening at the funeral home. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.