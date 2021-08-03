Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foley, MN

Eunice Cross, 89, Foley

By WJON Staff
wjon.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 28, 1932 - August 3, 2012. Eunice Cross, age 89 of Foley, passed away after a brief illness on August 3, 2012 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, August 7, 2021 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Friday, August 6, 2021 at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church on Saturday. Parish Prayer services will be at 6:00 PM Friday evening at the funeral home. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

wjon.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Foley, MN
City
Eden Prairie, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Maple Grove, MN
City
Blaine, MN
City
Elizabeth, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Cross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Christian#The Foley Funeral Home#Parish Prayer#Foley Senior High School#Navy#Lakehurst#Independent District#District Common School#Who#American#The Cross Center#Mari Lrb Mark Rrb#Ladera Ranch#P O
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

Apple to check iCloud photo uploads for child abuse images

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Thursday said it will implement a system that checks photos on iPhones in the United States before they are uploaded to its iCloud storage services to ensure the upload does not match known images of child sexual abuse. Detection of child abuse...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Barcelona says Messi will not stay with the club

MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi’s time at Barcelona appears to be over. Barcelona announced Thursday that Messi will not stay with the club, saying that the Spanish league’s financial regulations made it impossible to sign the Argentina star to a new contract. Barcelona said in a statement that a deal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy