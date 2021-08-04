Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Angelo, TX

1 dead in Major Vehicle Collision that shuts down the 1400 Block of Edmund Blvd

conchovalleyhomepage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: The San Angelo Police Department have released a statement on the major vehicle collision in the 1400 Block of Edmund Blvd:. The San Angelo Police Traffic Division were dispatched to the 1400 Block of Edmund Blvd at Kirby Park Tuesday evening for a head-on collision between a Black Chevy Tahoe, occupied by four individuals, two adults and two juveniles, and a White Silverado pickup, occupied by three individuals.

www.conchovalleyhomepage.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Traffic
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
San Angelo, TX
Accidents
City
Kirby, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major Vehicle Collision#The White Silverado#The Black Chevy Tahoe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September

The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “whichever comes first,” Austin wrote in the memo to troops.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. climate change report sounds 'code red for humanity'

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
EconomyNBC News

The U.S. now has more job openings than any time in history

In another drastic reminder of just how fundamentally the pandemic has distorted the labor market, the number of open jobs soared to a record 10.1 million in June, according to the latest monthly data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary. As the economy rebounds — even while the delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading in poorly vaccinated parts of the United States — businesses are scrambling to add staff.
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been "emotionally and mentally trying." Melissa DeRosa resigned as secretary to the governor as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York's attorney general released a report less than a week ago alleging that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and violated state and federal laws.

Comments / 2

Community Policy