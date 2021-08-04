1 dead in Major Vehicle Collision that shuts down the 1400 Block of Edmund Blvd
UPDATE: The San Angelo Police Department have released a statement on the major vehicle collision in the 1400 Block of Edmund Blvd:. The San Angelo Police Traffic Division were dispatched to the 1400 Block of Edmund Blvd at Kirby Park Tuesday evening for a head-on collision between a Black Chevy Tahoe, occupied by four individuals, two adults and two juveniles, and a White Silverado pickup, occupied by three individuals.www.conchovalleyhomepage.com
