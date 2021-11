Ed Orgeron is a bold one, regardless of a loss. LSU held Alabama’s offense to 20 points last week, despite being depleted on defense. Orgeron saw his defensive front dominate the offensive line of the Crimson Tide, sacking Bryce Young four times. The Tigers limited Alabama to six yards rushing and had a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter. Regardless of the loss, Coach O had a lot to say Wednesday about the Crimson Tide.

