The family of Yu-Li Pan -- a longtime Livermore resident who died in February 2020 -- recently donated $106,130 to the Livermore Library in his honor. Pan immigrated to the U.S. from China in 1950 and he lived in Livermore from 1970 to 2018. He received a doctorate in physics from the University of California in 1964 and worked at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory until his retirement in 1993.