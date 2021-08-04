Pro skateboarder faces murder charge in suburban Chicago

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (AP) — A professional skateboarder who has been featured in music videos by Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams has been ordered held without bond after being charged with first-degree murder in the death of a suburban Chicago man. Thirty-six-year-old Terry Kennedy of Long Beach, California, was ordered held Tuesday while he hires an attorney. The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office says the hearing is scheduled to resume Monday. Prosecutors said Kennedy punched 27-year-old Josiah Kassahun of Wheaton in the head and kicked him in the torso at an Oakbrook Terrace hotel on July 27. Kassahun died from his injuries over the weekend.