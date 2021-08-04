Suburban Chicago man gets probation in mom’s beating death

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced to four years of probation after pleading guilty to beating his mother to death with a baseball ball after he drunkenly mistook her for an intruder. Twenty-three-year-old Thomas Summerwill pleaded guilty last week to involuntary manslaughter in the March 2019 death of 53-year-old Mary Summerwill in their west suburban Campton Hills home. A Kane County judge sentenced him July 28 to probation and 200 hours of community service. Summerwill told officers he awoke to find a person he believed to be an intruder standing near his bed, grabbed a baseball bat and hit his mother repeatedly, killing her.