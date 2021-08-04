Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Lawyer: R. Kelly gained weight, lost money ahead of trial

walls102.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly’s lawyer says the R&B star has gained weight and lost money while awaiting a sex-trafficking trial that starts in earnest next week. The revelations came Tuesday during a court hearing in New York about what evidence can be shown to jurors. Prospective jurors have already filled out questionnaires aimed at ensuring they have no biases that would affect their judgment. They’ll begin answering questions next Monday. Kelly is accused of leading an enterprise of managers, bodyguards and other employees who helped him recruit women and girls for sex, sometimes at concerts. He’s pleaded not guilty to racketeering, bribery, coercion, enticement and sex trafficking.

www.walls102.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
R. Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesthebrag.com

R. Kelly has been denied bail but has received a trial delay

Content Warning: This article about R. Kelly discusses sexual abuse and domestic violence. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732. Lawyers for...
New York City, NYWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutors air more claims in R. Kelly case; 1 involves boy

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors in R. Kelly’s sex trafficking case say he had sexual contact with an underage boy in addition to girls, and the government wants jurors in his upcoming sex trafficking trial to hear those claims. Prosecutors aired a raft of additional allegations — but not...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Judge allows R. Kelly to shake up legal team ahead of trial

A federal judge Thursday allowed jailed R&B singer R. Kelly to shake up his legal defense team just weeks before he is set to go on trial in New York on racketeering charges. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly granted a request by Kelly's top two attorneys, Steve Greenberg and Michael Leonard, of Chicago, to withdraw from the high-profile case amid a falling-out among Kelly's team of lawyers. Greenberg and Leonard told the judge it would be "impossible" for them to continue representing Kelly.
Chicago, ILnowdecatur.com

R. Kelly’s Attorneys Respond To New Abuse Claims

R. Kelly's attorneys have responded to the new allegations against the singer in his federal sex trafficking case. As previously reported, new court docs say that Kelly sexually abused a 17 year old male that he met at a Chicago McDonalds. Kelly's attorney Nicole Blank Becker, said that the prosecutors...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

R. Kelly Denied Bail, Gets New Trial Date

Disgraced r&b singer R. Kellyhas numerous ongoing legal battles right now, including a federal sex trafficking case in which Kelly has been accused of using his team to recruit women for sex and other activities. These allegations have been going on for years, and now, Kelly is going to be on trial for them.
Celebritiesshorelinemedia.net

ShowBiz Minute: R. Kelly, Brooks, Sundance

Lawyer: R. Kelly gained weight, lost money ahead of trial; Garth Brooks reassessing stadium tour because of COVID surge; Sundance Film Festival sets vaccination requirement for 2022. (Aug. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/0f0701a898d14c1abeff35c4b484cabc.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Rapper Shot Over 60 Times While Leaving Jail

A 31-year-old rapper by the name of KTS Dre (Londre Sylvester) was being released from Cook County jail this past Saturday when he was ambushed and shot over 60 times by men in two separate vehicles. At the time of the attack, he was about to enter an awaiting vehicle....
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Were Bill Cosby's First Words After Being Released From Prison?

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault. On June 30, convicted sexual predator Bill Cosby was released from prison on a technicality after being convicted of sexual assault, per The New York Times. Prior to the allegations of sexual assault and the trial, Cosby was a beloved figure known as "America's Dad," thanks to his long-running role as Cliff Huxtable in "The Cosby Show," per BBC. Prior to his rise to global prominence, Cosby was a successful standup comedian.
Musicnickiswift.com

DMX's Official Cause Of Death Finally Revealed

The following article includes details of drug abuse. The official cause of rapper DMX's death has been determined, months after the Ruff Ryder died at age 50. DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, was hospitalized on April 2 after suffering from a heart attack. At the time, his family said he was in a vegetative state and told People, "We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers." His manager Nakia Walker told BuzzFeed that the "Exit Wounds" star had "lung and brain failure and no brain activity," and that everyone was "just praying and waiting."

Comments / 0

Community Policy