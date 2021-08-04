Miller Selected as TxDOT’s Brown County Maintenance Section Supervisor
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) recently selected Rex Miller as the Brown County Maintenance Section Supervisor. Miller began working at TxDOT’s Coleman County Maintenance Section in April 2011, serving as a maintenance tech and later as the section’s mechanic. In 2013, he transferred to special jobs crew at the Brownwood District. Miller was selected as the Coleman County Maintenance Section Assistant in 2018. He transferred to Eastland County to serve as interim maintenance section supervisor in March 2020, before being promoted to Eastland County Maintenance Section Supervisor in August of that same year.www.koxe.com
Comments / 0