Two Canadian’s are so close to an Olympic medal they can almost taste it. Damian Warner has continued his quest for decathlon gold on Day 2 of the multi-event, having started out by setting an Olympic best in the 110m hurdles of 13.46 and then moving over to the discus, where he had the third-best throw in the competition, at 48.67m. Both results came very close to his seasonal bests, which he set in Götzis, Austria, earlier this year. He rounded out the eighth event with another personal best performance in the pole vault, jumping 4.90m.