As COVID-19 rates continue to shoot upward in Louisiana, St. Landry Parish officials are doing what they can to keep themselves and their communities safe. Local health and civic leaders are urging residents to do what they can to protect against the coronavirus, including masking, getting the vaccine, and practicing good hygiene. According to Opelousas General Health President/CEO Kenneth Cochran, the hospital is at capacity. Dr. Cochran says employees at OGH's facilities are being stretched thin because of a statewide shortage of healthcare workers.