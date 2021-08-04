Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares near 1-wk highs but Delta woes mount

By Swati Pandey
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

* Asian stock markets : tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

SYDNEY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Asian shares advanced to one-week highs on Wednesday, led largely by strong U.S. corporate earnings, although the mood remained cautious as the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus clouds the global economic outlook.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.1% to the highest since July 26.

Japan’s Nikkei was in the red as were Chinese shares with the blue-chip index off 0.2%.

Australian shares were a touch firmer but sentiment was marred by an unabating rise in Delta infections in Sydney, the country’s biggest city.

Stronger-than-expected profits from U.S. companies in recent weeks have ratcheted up already high Wall Street forecasts on how second-quarter earnings growth will look versus last year.

Close to 90% of companies listed on the S&P500 have reported positive earnings surprises for the second quarter, according to National Australia Bank economist Tapas Strickland.

Analysts, however, cautioned about the rise in Delta infections of the coronavirus in Asia, with Chinese media reporting 31 provincial regions have warned residents against unnecessary travel in light of recent outbreaks.

China on Wednesday reported 96 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Aug. 3, of which 71 were locally transmitted.

“Wuhan has begun city-wide testing in an eerie echo to the original COVID-19 outbreak,” Strickland said.

“While China’s resolve to control outbreaks has been well illustrated, markets will continue to watch the outbreak given the high transmissibility of the Delta variant. There are also concerns China’s domestic vaccines are less effective against the Delta variant.”

Wall Street’s main stock indexes were choppy but finished higher with notable gains from Apple Inc, Eli Lilly and Robinhood Markets Inc.

The S&P 500 gained 0.8% to finish at 4,423.15 - another record closing high - while the Dow rose 0.8% and the Nasdaq added 0.6%.

Investors expect volatility to increase in August as more companies report earnings and the market hears from Federal Reserve officials in coming weeks. U.S. non-farm payroll numbers are due on Friday.

The U.S. dollar eased against the Japanese yen and Swiss franc as questions about slowing U.S. economic growth and the Delta variant challenged risk appetite.

The dollar was near a two-month trough against the yen at 108.95. Against the Swiss Franc, the dollar hovered near its lowest since mid-June at $0.9038.

The New Zealand dollar bolted higher after super-strong jobs data cemented expectations for a hike in interest rates this month. The kiwi swung up to $0.7046 NZD=D3, a gain of 1% for the week so far.

The risk sensitive Australian dollar was relatively upbeat at $0.7396, but that was largely due to a positive economic assessment by the country’s central bank on Tuesday.

In commodities, Brent futures fell 20 cents to $72.21 a barrel. U.S. crude settled down 32 cents at $70.24 a barrel.

Spot gold was flat at $1,810.4 an ounce.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

155K+
Followers
188K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Central China#Global Markets#Asian#Msci#Asia Pacific#Chinese#Australian#National Australia Bank#Apple Inc#Robinhood Markets Inc#Dow#Federal Reserve#Japanese#The Swiss Franc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Country
China
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 275 Points; BeyondSpring Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.78% to 34,841.21 while the NASDAQ rose 0.29% to 14,803.80. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.26% to 4,411.84. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 35,241,930 cases with around 614,310 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,769,130 cases and 425,750 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,985,810 COVID-19 cases with 558,430 deaths. In total, there were at least 199,673,010 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,249,110 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Stocksinvesting.com

Markets mixed as Wall Street waits on corporate, economic data

BOSTON (Reuters) -U.S. stocks, 10-year Treasurys and oil prices were mixed ahead of corporate earnings and economic growth signals that investors hope will clarify the investment outlook. Wall Street's main indexes fell slightly Tuesday morning after initially posting gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53.97 points, or 0.15%, to...
MarketsCNBC

Dollar steadies as markets weigh economic risks, central bank moves

The U.S. dollar steadiedTuesday, after having lost value against the Japanese yen and Swiss franc, as questions about slowing U.S. economic growth challenged risk appetite. The U.S. dollar dipped below 109 yen, and for a second day gave up as much as 0.4% before recovering half of the day's loss to 109.1 yen.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar wavers on dovish Fed tone, mixed economic outlook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar eased slightly on Monday as markets assessed how tightly to embrace risk following dovish statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week and mixed economic data. The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major peers, was down less than 0.1% at...
Stockscommunitynewscorp.com

Inch High Cryptos, Stocks Fall Amid Delta Concerns: Markets Wrap

Ethereum jumped more than 9% on Wednesday as the crypto industry waits for Ethereum’s hard fork Private sector hires fell sharply last month, from 680,000 in June to 330,000 new workers in July. Following less interesting employment data and remarks from the Fed’s vice president on market developments in a...
Stockshot96.com

Tech gains, strong earnings power European stocks to new highs

(Reuters) – European shares ended at fresh highs on Wednesday with technology stocks hitting a 20-year peak, while optimism over the second-quarter earnings season continued to feed into positive sentiment. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6% to a record high of 468.22 points, extending its record-setting run to a...
DailyFx

S&P 500 Falls on Weaker ADP Jobs Report, Hang Seng to Open Flat

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 closed -0.92%, -0.46%, and +0.15% respectively. Crude oil prices fell for a third day as traders mulled the pandemic’s impact on energy demand. Asia-Pacific markets look set to open flat, with investors waiting for the US nonfarm payrolls report. S&P 500, Crude Oil,...
WorldGreenwichTime

Asia stocks mixed with eyes on US economic recovery

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Thursday as traders awaited more guidance on the U.S. economic recovery. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo closed 0.5% higher at 27,728.12. The Kospi in South Korea lost 0.1% to 3,277.94, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong slipped 1% to 26,152.20 in afternoon trading.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia stocks surge ahead of GDP, broader region mostly muted

* Philippines sees inflation ease * Rupiah retreats from six-week highs * Thailand reports record daily virus infections By Soumyajit Saha Aug 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia stocks outperformed their regional peers on Thursday to hit an over four-month high ahead of widely watched growth figures, while other markets were mostly subdued as participants gauged the impact of rising regional coronavirus cases and awaited the Bank of England's rate decision. Jakarta stocks rose 0.6% to their highest since March 29, ahead of Southeast Asia's largest economy reporting what is being widely expected as a return to GDP growth after fourth straight quarters of downturns, according to a Reuters poll. The country has also seen a steady decline in virus cases over the past few days, but still accounts for one in every five virus-led deaths reported worldwide each day. "Given the more recent challenges posed by the pandemic resurgence and restriction orders, however, any growth momentum that is exhibited by the Q2 (GDP) print is unlikely to permeate into Q3," Singapore-based Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) said in a note to clients. The rupiah, meanwhile, retreated slightly from over six-week highs hit earlier in the week, but was on track for its worst session in nearly three weeks. Markets in the broader region were "likely to tread a more cautious path today, awaiting the BOE policy decision", and "any split opinions on hawkish intentions, especially of the taper inclination, would be closely monitored," the OCBC note added. Economists polled by Reuters expect the BoE will keep its benchmark interest rate at its all-time low of 0.1% and leave its bond-buying programme on course. Meanwhile, the region continues to report almost 15% of all global cases each day, according to a Reuters analysis, with Thailand on Thursday reporting a record 20,920 fresh coronavirus cases. Thai stocks fell as much as 0.2% in early trade, while Philippine shares slid as much as 0.6%. Philippines on Thursday reported inflation easing to a seven-month low, with the central bank saying prices may ease further after strict COVID-19 curbs are re-imposed, giving more room for interest rates to stay at a record low. HIGHLIGHTS **Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield up 2.3 basis points at 1.33% **Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields up 0.7 basis points at 6.262% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0314 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD % % % Japan -0.16 -5.85 0.34 0.85 China +0.03 +0.99 -0.08 0.04 India +0.00 -1.51 0.00 16.29 Indonesia -0.17 -2.06 0.58 3.60 Malaysia +0.05 -4.69 0.23 -8.14 Philippines -0.08 -3.59 -0.10 -7.86 S.Korea +0.15 -4.88 -0.13 14.01 Singapore +0.01 -2.20 -0.17 11.73 Taiwan +0.28 +2.62 0.07 19.71 Thailand +0.00 -9.54 -0.14 6.51 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

Oil slumps on growth concerns, gold surges

Crude prices remained heavy after the EIA crude oil inventory showed stockpiles unexpectedly rose last week. The report was mixed as gasoline stockpiles fell more than expected, jet fuel demand roared back to the highest levels since the pandemic began, while diesel demand declined. US production was unchanged and that should remain the case given the downturn in productivity from Permian wells.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Asian stocks hold gains, dollar strong on Fed official's comments

HONG KONG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Asian shares mostly held onto this week's gains on Thursday, despite hawkish remarks from a senior official at the U.S. Federal Reserve that boosted the dollar while weighing on risk appetite. Uncertainty about Chinese policy is also making investors hesistant. Futures pointed to similar...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Show Mixed Trend

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mixed on Thursday, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, on economic growth concerns, coronavirus woes and tumbling oil prices. There are renewed concerns about the pace of U.S. economic growth after payroll processor ADP said private sector employment increased less than expected in July. Asian markets closed mostly higher on Wednesday.
StocksZacks.com

Futures Drop Amid Weak Private Payrolls, Q2 Earnings Solid

U.S. stock futures drop in today’s pre-market after the benchmark S&P 500 posted its 44th closing high yesterday. The three major stock indexes — the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite — are currently hovering roughly 0.5% below their all-time highs. Market participants are cautious...
Marketsinvesting.com

Australian Shares Trade Flat Near Record Highs

Investing.com - The ASX 200 was little changed in early trade on Thursday, holding at 7500.2 following gains of 0.38% in the previous session, posting a fresh record closing high as investors remained cautious amid a subdued session on Wall Street, while easing crude oil prices hit energy stocks. On...
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Mixed, Take “Breather” as Investors Digest Clarida Comments

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mixed on Thursday morning. Shares in the region steadied after U.S. counterparts fell. Investors also continued to digest mixed economic data and caution-tinged comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve about the schedule for asset tapering and interest rate hikes. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up...
StocksInternational Business Times

US Stocks, Oil Prices Stumble As Jobs Report Disappoints

Wall Street stocks and oil prices slipped on Wednesday as a disappointing private US jobs report and the surging Delta variant of the coronavirus weighed on investor sentiment. European stock markets closed higher but the Dow fell after a report showed that hiring by American firms had been far weaker...
BusinessInternational Business Times

Asian Markets Swing As Traders Digest Delta, US Data

Markets fluctuated in Asia on Thursday following a tepid Wall Street lead as traders contemplated mixed US data, concerns about the fast-spreading Delta variant and indications that the Federal Reserve could begin winding back its ultra-loose monetary policy by the end of the year. The broad view is that the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares pause after strong rally; Vodafone Idea slides 15%

BENGALURU, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Thursday after two straight days of strong gains, as banking shares retreated, while troubled Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea tumbled 15% after its non-executive chairman stepped down. By 0348 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was mostly unchanged at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy