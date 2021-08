The Mets list Walker (shoulder) as their probable starter for Thursday's series finale with Atlanta at Citi Field, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Walker experienced a pinch in his left shoulder during his start against the Blue Jays over the weekend, when he was tagged for a season-high six earned runs over four frames. The southpaw has now churned out two duds in a row to open the second half, but the Mets apparently aren't worried about his poor form of late or the shoulder issue, which could explain his recent struggles. Assuming his between-starts bullpen session goes as expected, Walker will be good to go on normal rest Thursday and shouldn't face any restrictions.