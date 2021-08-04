Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Fail Of The Week: Flipped Cable Leads To Fried Radio

By Donald Papp
hackaday.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article[Doug]’s newly-installed Yaesu FT-891 mobile transceiver failed to power up despite a careful installation, and it turns out to have ultimately been caused by a reversed cable. There’s a happy ending, however. Since the only real casualties were a blown resettable fuse and a badly-burned resistor that damaged the PCB, [Doug] was able to effect a repair. Things could have been worse, but they also could have been better. Damage could have been prevented entirely with some better design, which [Doug] explains during his analysis of what went wrong.

hackaday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Radio#Casualties#Pcb#Gnd#Yaesu Ft 8900r
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Cell PhonesWebProNews

Android Authority: Nearly 50% of Users Turn Off 5G

5G may be the next major evolution of wireless technology, but roughly half of users are still turning it off. Android Authority is a popular website dedicated to the Android platform. The site posed a poll to its readers, asking them if they turned off 5G on their phones. The results were surprising.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Tiny Polapi Raspberry Pi instant camera project

We have featured a number of different cameras projects here on Geeky Gadgets but this new build by Hackaday.io member Muth is the first Raspberry Pi instant camera we have seen created. Check out the videos below to learn more about the PolaPi. Watch this video on YouTube. “As I...
Technologynetapp.com

FAS Controllers without SAS Ports

Are there FAS Controllers without SAS Ports to connect a Disk Shelf?. I have a FAS2520 here, And I can't find any port to connect a new disk shelf I just bought. Disk Shelf is DS224C. is this normal?. Solved! See The Solution. 1 REPLY. Hi @OmotayoZadok,. this is your...
EconomyVentureBeat

Comcast can now pinpoint fiber optic cable breaks within minutes

Thanks to the late-night inspiration of engineer Venk Mutalik, Comcast has figured out how to pinpoint breaks in its fiber optic cables throughout its network within 90 seconds. This enables the company to dispatch repair crews to the fiber breaks immediately, and it gives Comcast some defense against its greatest...
ElectronicsSonic State

Wireless Touch Control For PROFILER

Kemper GmbH has announced the immediate availability of PROFILER OS 8.5 for all models of the KEMPER PROFILER digital guitar amplification and FX System. PROFILER OS 8.5 supports the new PROFILER Rig Editor for iPadOS which allows for wireless control of the PROFILER Stage, Head, and Rack Kemper says that this adds another dimension of parameter editing and fine-tuning of guitar tone at home, in the studio, at rehearsal, and on stage. Here's more details direct from the company...
Computershackaday.com

Raspberry Pi Server Cluster In 1U Rack-Mount Case

[Paul Brown] wants to take advantage of off-site server colocation services. But the providers within [Paul]’s region typically place a limit of 1A @ 120V on each server. Rather than search out commercial low-power solutions, [Paul] embraced the hacker spirit and built his own server from five Raspberry Pi 4b single board computers.
Electronicshackaday.com

Fail Of The Week: The Metal Hot End Upgrade

My son, Patrick, has observed on more than one occasion that I do not like 3D printing. That may sound odd, because I built a printer back in 2012 and since then I’ve built a lot of printers and I currently have at least three in my lab. But Patrick correctly realized that I don’t actually enjoy printing things that I need. What I do enjoy is building, fixing and even more importantly improving the printers themselves. If you are reading Hackaday, you probably know how that is. This is the story of an upgrade gone bad, although the ending is happy enough. If you’ve ever thought about moving from a traditional hot end to an all-metal hot end, you might want to hear me out and maybe I can save you some trouble.
Cell Phonesgadgetsin.com

TESSAN 3-Sided Surge Protector with 3 USB Ports

With 3-sided design, the TESSAN surge protector provides 9 AC outlets, and 3 USB ports allow it to easily charge your mobile devices. Let’s keep checking if you like the design. The TESSAN surge protector measures 2.16 x 2.16 x 6.92 inches and weighs 1.5 pounds. As shown in the...
Video Gamesgamecritics.com

Fixture S1 Switch Pro Controller Clip & Carrying Case Review

Recently, GameCritics was sent a package containing two items for review: the Fixture S1 Switch Pro Controller Clip and the Fixture S1 Carrying Case. The Clip is a plastic frame that fits onto the Switch Pro Controller to support the screen for handheld play, and the carrying case holds the Switch/Clip unit when assembled, with extra room for a few small accessories.
theiet.org

Guidance on sizing cable ducts for LV armoured cables

I am having trouble finding guidance on sizing cable ducts for submaincables, does anyone have any pointers. Are these the sort of tube like duct to be threaded by pulling ropes through (example) the sort of thing you may poke a 10mm SWA through, or the concrete channel kind that you lay the cable in from the top ( example) These tend to be biggeer cables or longer runs..
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

This Raspberry Pi Powered Clock Shows Weather and Time

Ever wanted to see the upcoming hourly forecast without having to open your smartphone or a website? We’ve got good news: this clever Raspberry Pi “WeatherClock” can do just that, displaying what the weather will be for each hour of the day!. The WeatherClock’s analog dial displays a visual representation...
Computershackaday.com

EXPS/2 Keyboard Adapter Translates PS/2 And USB To MSX

Say what you will about suitcase computers, but at least most of them still have their keyboards with them. [danjovic] has this vintage Brazilian computer from the 1980s called a Gradiente Expert. These were MSX machines with Z80 chips that ran BASIC, DOS, and CP/M, and they looked like state-of-the-art dual-deck stereo systems. You can still find them pretty easily, but sadly, most of them have lost their rad mechanical keyboard with its giant arrow keys and proprietary connector.
Electronicshackaday.com

AND!XOR’s DEF CON 29 Electronic Badge Is An Assembly Puzzle

For years I’ve looked forward to seeing each new unofficial hardware badge that comes out of the #Badgelife powerhouse known as AND!XOR. A mix of new and interesting components, alternate-reality game, and memes, you never know what they’re going to throw down. A bubble pack landed on my desk on...
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

CANFDuino open source CAN bus Arduino board

Developers, engineers and Arduino enthusiasts may be interested in a new open source piece of hardware designed for CAN bus Arduino projects. Combining several essential features into one complete “ready-to-modify” package say its creators. The hardware includes dual CANFD bus ports, SD card slot, and a multitude of analog/digital IO and will soon be available from the Crowd Supply website.
ElectronicsSynthtopia

Synth-Werk Intros SW 1630 Bode Frequency Shifter

A frequency shifter is an audio signal modifier which shifts the entire frequency spectrum of the applied signal by a given amount. It delivers completely different effects than speeding up/slowing down audio or digital pitch-shifting, because frequency shifting changes the ratios between the frequency components of the audio. This can create effects ranging from subtle chorusing to complex, clangorous tones.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Surreal Machines Dub Machines delay plugins on sale at 50% OFF

Surreal Machines has launched a sale on the Dub Machines series of audio plugins, offering a 50% discount on Modnetic, Diffuse, and the bundle of both creative delay effects. The designs of the Dub Machines plugins take full advantage of their digital engines, but their sonic power stems from analog gear and the inspiration it provides.

Comments / 0

Community Policy