The Exhilarating Swinging Bridge Hike In Connecticut That Everyone Must Experience At Least Once

Connecticut is home to many beautiful hikes, and we’re always looking for new ones to try out. One interesting possible hike is in Vernon, Connecticut: While the Hockanum River Trail is a peaceful and easy one, it has an exhilarating element that makes it so much fun.

Hockanum River Trail is located near Vernon, Connecticut and is such a wonderful hike to do.

The trail features a pretty river that adds to the serenity of the trail. And of course, there is a very cool bridge.

No, we're referring to this fun swinging bridge.

OK, fine, this is hardly a scary bridge. It's short and isn't tall, either. No scary drops here!

The trail has plenty of other fun attributes. It weaves in and out of a forest, so you see beautiful trees and flowers.

You may also see some wildlife when wandering the Hockanum River, including turtles and frogs.

Keep in mind, dogs are allowed on the trail, but they must be leashed! And as always, be respectful of nature and others while you hike.