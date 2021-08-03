Cancel
OKC Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reportedly agrees to 5-year extension

By Jesse Crittenden
Enid News and Eagle
Cover picture for the articleThe Thunder have a new franchise centerpiece, and it’s clear they want him around for the long haul. The organization reportedly come to an agreement with point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to a five-year, $172 million extension, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The contract does not include a player option in the last year, thus keeping Gilgeous-Alexander under contract for the next six seasons.

