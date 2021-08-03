Cancel
Humboldt County, CA

HumCo Records 54th COVID Death, 31 New Cases as Surge Continues

By Thadeus Greenson
North Coast Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumboldt County has lost a 54th resident — a person in their 30s — to COVID-19, Public Health reported today, while confirming 31 new cases and three new hospitalizations. This afternoon's report — which came after laboratories processed 208 samples with a test-positivity rate of 14.9 percent — came after Public Health reported this morning that it had confirmed 124 new cases between Friday and Monday, with four new hospitalizations.

