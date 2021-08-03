Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Automatic Daily GitHub Backups, Restored in Seconds

CSS-Tricks
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny company that uses GitHub for critical applications needs a backup that can be restored quickly when needed. Cyberattacks, human errors, or a forced push are just some of the scenarios that can result in the loss of GitHub data. In the event of an emergency, you can’t be wasting time asking which developer has the most recent copy of your code. You need to restore your code, and you need it restored now.

css-tricks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Backup#Data Storage#Data Retention#Cyberattacks#Saas#Sophos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Softwarekezi.com

Microsoft issues urgent security warning: Update your PC immediately

Microsoft is urging Windows users to immediately install an update after security researchers found a serious vulnerability in the operating system. The security flaw, known as PrintNightmare, affects the Windows Print Spooler service. Researchers at cybersecurity company Sangfor accidentally published a how-to guide for exploiting it. The researchers tweeted in...
ComputersZDNet

Dump Google Chrome and keep (almost) all the benefits

I've been a Google Chrome user for, oh, a very long time. I switched to it because the competition had become stagnant and bloated. Now I've switched away from Google Chrome because, well, it's become stagnant and bloated. The RAM usage and the way Chrome burns through battery life on laptops has gone to the point where it's unacceptable.
TechnologyInfoQ.com

GitHub’s Journey From Monolith to Microservices

Take a practical approach when deciding between a Monolithic or a Microservices paradigm, and focus on enablement. Apply good architectural practices around modularity, asynchronicity, and code for resiliency, no matter which path you decide to take. Start small and make it an incremental process aligned on product and business value.
Softwarearxiv.org

Automatically generating models of IT systems

Information technology system (ITS), informally, is a set of workstations, servers, laptops, installed software, databases, LANs, firewalls, etc. Nowadays, every company has an ITS, but rarely is information about it available outside the company that owns it. However, there are many situations where the availability of such data would be beneficial. For example, cyber ranges emulate IT systems and need their description. Machine learning, and in particular the use of ML to automate attack and defense, would also benefit from descriptions of ITSs. In this paper, we describe a system we call the Generator, that as inputs takes requirements such as the number of employees and the vertical to which the company belongs, and produces as output a model of an ITS that satisfies the given requirements. A very important property that we have put special emphasis on is that the generated ITS looks like a model of a real system to anyone who analyzes it. To the best of our knowledge, we are the first to have attempted to build something like this. We validate the Generator by generating an ITS model for a fictional financial institution, and analyze its performance with respect to the problem size. The conducted experiments show that our approach is feasible. In the future, we intend to extend this prototype to allow probabilistic generation of IT systems when only a subset of parameters is explicitly defined.
Softwaregithub.blog

GitHub’s supply chain security features now support Go modules

In May we announced that GitHub Advisory Database now includes Go advisories. Today we're excited to announce that all of GitHub's supply chain security features are available for Go modules, which will help the Go community discover, report, and prevent security vulnerabilities. Learn how each of GitHub’s supply chain security...
ComputersGamasutra

The Microsoft Game Development Kit is now available for free on GitHub

Microsoft has released its Microsoft Game Development Kit (GDK) onto GitHub for free. Writing on the Game Stack Blog, the Xbox maker said it wants to "enable any creator, anywhere on the planet, to make games for our ecosystem." The company explained the Microsoft GDK is the same base development...
The Hacker News

Update Your Chrome Browser to Patch New Zero‑Day Bug Exploited in the Wild

Google has pushed out a new security update to Chrome browser for Windows, Mac, and Linux with multiple fixes, including a zero-day that it says is being exploited in the wild. The latest patch resolves a total of eight issues, one of which concerns a type confusion issue in its...
ComputersNEWSBTC

Ethereum EIP-3675 For ETH 2.0 Upgrade Launches On GitHub

The Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 3675 has now launched on GitHub. EIP-3675 contains the ETH 2.0 proof of stake merge that is coming to the network. Although this does not mean that the move to proof of stake is happening anytime soon, it is bringing the Ethereum network one step closer to the move from proof of work to proof of stake.
Computersgitconnected.com

Nineteen Reasons That Github Actions Could Kills Off Jenkins

Yes, the title is a little controversial. However, our experience leads us to predict that GitHub Actions will be the dominant choice for Continuous Development, Continuous Integration, and Continuous Deployment on and off GitHub. We list nineteen reasons why we prefer GitHub Actions over Jenkins. We finish with a walkthrough of creating and then running a GitHub Actions script for automatic checking of PEP-8 formatting.
TechnologyInfoworld

GitHub to help developers with DMCA disputes

GitHub is increasing efforts to help developers understand and assert their legal rights to source code when challenged under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA). Leveraging its $1 million Developer Defense Fund founded late last year, the company on June 27 is unveiling its GitHub Developer Rights Fellowship at the Stanford Law School Juelsgaard Intellectual Property and Innovation Clinic. The goal of the fund and the new fellowship is to help developers navigate the requirements of Section 1201 of the DMCA, which makes it illegal to use source code that bypasses measures that control access to copyrighted material.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Discord is now an essential tool for hackers

Gaming-centric messaging platform Discord has become a favorite tool among cybercriminals, research suggests. A new report from security company Sophos shows that Discord, which has grown rapidly in popularity in recent years, is now regularly used to host, distribute and control different kinds of malware. What’s more, the issue is...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

GitHub Desktop for Data Scientists

Less scary than version control in the command line. Version control is important for collaborating on code, sharing it with others, being able to view old versions of the code, and even deploying the code automatically. It can be a bit confusing at first, but is well worth your time, especially if you work in the open source space or on a team where you will frequently be using version control for projects. Here are some of the biggest features that make it worth using:
BusinessTechRepublic

Microsoft CEO accidentally underplays GitHub's pervasiveness

Commentary: Few things rock a developer's world like GitHub. Here's why just about every developer depends on it. Do you know any company of reasonable heft that isn't using GitHub? No, the company might not be using it to launch its own open source projects (though, hopefully, that's coming), but Git has become standard for building and maintaining software, and developers tend to default to GitHub for running Git.
Video GamesAndroid Central

How to backup data and restore your PS5

Your PS5's ultra-fast SSD storage is great for quickly navigating across games, screenshots, video clips, and other media. Still, crashes are always a concern for any modern hardware. That's where backups come in. By backing up your data, you can make sure your saved games, screenshots, and more are secure should the worst come. Here's how to backup data and restore your PS5.
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

OpenAI's New Code Generator: GitHub Copilot (and Codex)

You’ve probably heard of the recent Copilot tool by GitHub, which generates code for you. You can see this tool as an auto-complete++ for code. You give it the name of a function along with some additional info, and it generates the code for you quite accurately! But it won’t just autocomplete your function.
SoftwareAndroid Headlines

‘Backup by Google One’ Aims To Simplify Android Backups

Google has started rolling out the “Backup by Google One” feature in the form of an update. This would replace the default Android backup service available on the settings page. The idea here is to offer a more unified backup experience to the users. Backup by Google One will also...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Most Starred & Forked GitHub Repos for Data Science and Python

Discover the highly popular repos that many data professionals and Python programmers are following. The Stars ★ and Forks Ψ of a GitHub repository are a great indicator of the project’s popularity and quality. Besides serving as a bookmark function, starring a repo is equivalent to clicking the ‘Like’ button...
TechnologyInfoQ.com

GitHub Funds Independent Legal Support for Developers Against DMCA

GitHub has launched a program to offer developers free legal support from Stanford Law School against DMCA takedowns requested under Section 1201. According to GitHub's Head of Developer Policy Mike Linksvayer, DMCA complexity is such that especially open source developers may tend to just removing allegedly infringing code without even trying to defend their rights. To change this, GitHub has created the GitHub Developer Rights Fellowship at the Stanford Law School Juelsgaard Intellectual Property and Innovation Clinic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy