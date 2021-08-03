Cancel
The Alaska Coalition of BIPOC Educators holds “Back to School Jam” on Labor Day

By Press Release
Anchorage Press
 1 day ago

The Alaska Coalition of BIPOC Educators (ACBE) will host a Back to School Jam at the Mountain View Boys & Girls Club on September 6, 2021 starting at 2:00 pm in order to provide back-to-school materials to students in Anchorage. This is all part of the ACBE’s mission to “Champion equity in education for communities of color in order to achieve equality.” Their top three priorities are 1. Health and safety of educators, students, and communities of color 2. Equity in academic opportunities and curriculum 3. Hiring and retention of educators of color. “The backpacks and supplies will hopefully provide a bit of equity for our underserved children -- our neighborhood kiddos. To feel more confident, ready, and proud to go to school.”, said Danyelle D. Kimp, ACBE President and Co-Founder.

