Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gymnastics

American Gymnasts Shine With and Without Biles

NBC Chicago
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith superstar American gymnast Simone Biles out of the competition for much of the Tokyo Games, her teammates demonstrated their resilience, taking home two gold medals, two silver and a bronze. Then Biles showed her own resilience, adding a bronze medal in her comeback on the balance beam. Biles, the...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Whitlock
Person
Rebeca Andrade
Person
Mykayla Skinner
Person
Grace Mccallum
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Artem Dolgopyat
Person
Jordan Chiles
Person
Jade Carey
Person
Larry Nassar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Gymnastics#Artistic Gymnastics#Americans#Hmong American#Usa Gymnastics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Country
Brazil
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
South Korea
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Gymnastics
Related
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

What is gymnast Simone Biles’ net worth?

OLYMPIC medalist Simon Biles has earned the most World medals in gymnastics. On July 27, 2021, Biles shockingly announced that she was pulling out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Simone Biles has a reported net worth of $6million. She has obtained most of her fortune through endorsements, sponsorships and Olympic...
GolfGolf.com

Rory McIlroy’s comments on Simone Biles reveal something important

It would be fair for you to enter this article with skepticism. If you have an internet connection (which seems likely, since here you are) it’s been impossible to avoid the ocean of Simone Biles commentary, most of which lacks nuance or feeds into one side or other of the Great Online Culture War, which features many fighters but zero winners, thus far.
GymnasticsNew York Post

Simone Biles reveals family tragedy after dramatic Olympic return

Simone Biles prevailed with a bronze medal on the balance beam at the 2021 Olympics on Tuesday after the USA gymnastics star not only battled through the strain on her mental health and a case of the “twisties,” but the recent death of her aunt. It was already an eventful...
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Didn’t Even Know Who She Was When They Met—Here’s Their Love Story

She may be one of the most decorated gymnasts in Olympics history, but when Simone Biles‘ boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, first met her, he had no idea who she was. Biles and Owens have been dating since 2020. In July 2021, while she was in Tokyo for the 2021 Summer Olympics, Biles wished Owens a happy 26th birthday and promised to celebrate him when she was back in the United States. “here in Japan it is already my favorite persons birthday 🖤 HAPPY 26th BIRTHDAY BABE. @jowens_3 I love you so much. Can’t wait to celebrate you when I get home! thanks for keeping me sane during the craziest times. an ear to vent too, someone to share fun times with and make the best of memories 🖤 not sure how I got so lucky & what I’d do without you! But I hope you have the best day ever. Not too much fun without me tho hahaha 🥺🤞🏾🤍 forever yours, S,” she wrote in the caption.
Celebritiespahomepage.com

Watch: Adorable baby lights up at Simone Biles cardboard cutout

When you’re in the presence of greatness, you just know. And for one adorable baby, it didn’t matter that greatness was actually just a cardboard cutout. On Sunday, TikTok user Anna Matthew posted a clip of her child riding in a shopping cart at the supermarket, smiling — seemingly in awe — at a cheery Simone Biles cardboard cutout atop a display.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Simone Biles Cried After Taylor Swift Narrated Her Story With "This Is Me Trying"

We love it when icons from seemingly different worlds link up – and the latest pair to do so are Taylor Swift and Simone Biles. On August 3, Taylor narrated a spot for NBC to mark Simone’s big return competing at the Tokyo Olympic Games. The gymnast participated in the women's balance beam final that same day and took home the bronze for Team USA. Simone’s win comes after the athlete decided to withdraw from multiple events at the Games – including the team gymnastics and individual all-around finals – to focus on her mental health. (Simone has since revealed the unexpected death of her aunt while she was in Tokyo also played a part in her decision.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy