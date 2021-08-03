Cancel
US plans 50% more mustang roundups due to Western drought

By SCOTT SONNER Associated Press
Lynchburg News and Advance
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (AP) — Federal land managers have begun efforts to capture about 50% more horses than they originally planned this year on rangeland across the West because of severe drought conditions. The emergency roundups that began Sunday and Monday target about 6,000 additional animals primarily in Nevada, Oregon and...

