1st cruise ship docks in Puerto Rico since pandemic began

BOSTON (CBS) –The Crystal Symphony arrived in Boston Wednesday as it prepares to be the first cruise ship to leave from here since the pandemic halted the industry. Crystal Cruises announced in July that it would host four trips from Boston to Bermuda. This ship will leave Sunday for a seven-night voyage. The Crystal Symphony cruise ship arrived in Boston Wednesday morning. (WBZ-TV) City and state public health officials have signed off on the port agreement, but the ship is arriving early to make sure it gets final approval from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All crew and passengers must be fully vaccinated and the ship is operating at reduced capacity. The company is reminding travelers they must follow all local guidelines and protocols in Bermuda as well.