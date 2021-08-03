Cancel
1st cruise ship docks in Puerto Rico since pandemic began

By DÁNICA COTO Associated Press
Lynchburg News and Advance
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The Carnival Mardi Gras docked Tuesday in Puerto Rico — the first time a cruise ship has visited the U.S. territory since the pandemic began. Some cautiously celebrated the arrival. It comes as Puerto Rico has reported an increase in COVID-19 cases blamed on the Delta variant but also as it seeks to restart its crucial tourism sector, which depended largely on record numbers of cruise ship passengers in recent years.

