Ron Bellamy expecting big things from Dax Hill

By Maize n Brew
 2021-08-03

Cover picture for the articleSafety Dax Hill is considered to be one of Michigan Football’s most athletic and versatile playmakers, someone with a high ceiling...

Ron Bellamy addresses run fits in Michigan's secondary

When Michigan safeties coach Ron Bellamy started his new job at the University of Michigan he was given a parking spot in the lot in front of Schembechler Hall. In an area notoriously short on parking, that’s quite a perk. What he didn’t expect, however, was what he’d have to deal with once his car was in the lot. His spot is next to running backs coach Mike Hart’s, and Hart sometimes drives a large SUV to work. On the other side of Bellamy is an analyst who drives an F-150. The parking spots in the lot are small, and being boxed in by behemoth vehicles makes parking a game of angles. “Mike taught me a secret, how to go around,” Bellamy said. “You got to pull to your right. We’re right eye, right hand dominant, so it’s easier for us to pull in that spot. Mike and I talk about the best way to park.”
NFL
