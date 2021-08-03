Wenatchee Pride festival canceled again as COVID cases rise

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Pride is canceling its annual festival due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

The group’s board voted Monday to cancel a festival and parade that would have taken place mid-September. It would have been North Central Washington’s first Pride Parade, and the organization planned to feature live music, drag queen performances and vendors at the festival.

Although the decision was difficult, Wenatchee Pride President Lincoln Nere said it was important to put the community first.

“We’re really disappointed that the festival and parade can’t happen this year. I know we all really needed a reason to come out and get together in a positive and affirming space,” Nere said. “We’re hoping that by next year, more community members will be vaccinated and we can hold our festival with peace of mind that we’re not putting anyone at risk.”

The decision was the third time the organization has canceled during the pandemic. The first time was in 2020 and the second was June 2021.

Sunshine Poliquin, a defense attorney and board member of Wenatchee Pride, said although it’s heartbreaking not to have Pride this year, she thinks canceling was the right call.

“Pride is great, it’s a positive representation of gays in the community,” she said, adding that growing up without that representation made her own coming out more difficult. “Fortunately, Pride is something we can celebrate every day by simply being. Our sheer existence has been historically condemned and can still result in a death penalty in certain countries, so to be able to be who you are and love who you love is a celebration itself.”

She added that she hopes future Pride events will be able to be even more inclusive, especially given the history of Pride, which originates with the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City, which had trans women of color like Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera at the heart of their leadership.

“It isn’t just about inclusivity and being seen; it’s also about the history of how we got here,” Poliquin said. “Anytime I get a chance to speak about Pride, I’m gonna talk about that — because it’s primarily trans women of color as the reason why I get to do what I get to do.”

Despite cancellations, the organization is working to achieve its mission: to provide equity and a safe place for LGBTQ+ individuals in the community.

“We’re just trying to do our best to make sure that everybody has the resources that they need to be successful,” Nere said.

He added that the organization is meeting soon to discuss how it can help the community through smaller projects. Individuals who are interested in volunteering with Wenatchee Pride can find more information on the organization’s Facebook or at wenatcheepride.org.

Wenatchee Pride recently launched a microgrant program to help individuals who have lost their income cover healthcare expenses, such as prescription refills, therapy or co-pays.

To qualify, individuals must identify as LGBTQ+, live in North Central Washington and have financial hardship. If seeking assistance for hormone replacement therapy or another prescription medication, individuals must also already be taking the medication and have a valid prescription.

The Wenatchee Pride website also provides various resources, including crisis lines, information on gender marker and name changes, and a glossary of LGBTQ+ terminology.

“To our LGBTQ community, stay strong. I know it’s hard, but no matter what you think or feel, you are not alone. As a community, we’ll beat this,” Nere said.