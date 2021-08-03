Cancel
Study Says Many People Would Buy Stuff With Cryptocurrency If They Understood It

By Nathaniel Mott
Toms Hardware
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePYMNTS and BitPay revealed in a study that many U.S. consumers would be happy to pay for things with cryptocurrency, especially if doing so would make transactions more private, but they can't quite figure out how to acquire crypto coins in the first place. It's worth noting that BitPay is devoted to cryptocurrency payments, but PYMNTS is supposed to offer impartial analysis. Perhaps the confused respondents should consult our guide on how to mine Ethereum, after purchasing one of the best mining GPUs? See, we can be just as 'impartial,' but we digress.

