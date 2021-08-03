Dixie Fire Has Now Grown to Over a Quarter-Million Acres in Size
The Dixie Fire, a possibly PG&E-caused blaze that less than two weeks ago was three times the size of San Francisco, has exploded as on-site firefighter crews continue to battle the inferno. With just 35% of the fire contained — which is a notable improvement from the 15% it was just at the time of our last report — the fire has grown to over 253,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. And it’s now around eight times the size of San Francisco.thebolditalic.com
Comments / 0