San Francisco, CA

Dixie Fire Has Now Grown to Over a Quarter-Million Acres in Size

The Bold Italic
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dixie Fire, a possibly PG&E-caused blaze that less than two weeks ago was three times the size of San Francisco, has exploded as on-site firefighter crews continue to battle the inferno. With just 35% of the fire contained — which is a notable improvement from the 15% it was just at the time of our last report — the fire has grown to over 253,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. And it’s now around eight times the size of San Francisco.

thebolditalic.com

