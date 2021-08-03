Walt Disney World Annual Passes Will Go On Sale Soon!

Almost exactly 10 years ago, I set sail on my first-ever cruise aboard the since-scrapped Carnival Sensation and found that "bargain-basement vacation" to be better than I expected. However, after experiencing a few of its competitors, and suffering through a second Carnival cruise full of indifferent service and inebriated passengers, I swore to never again set foot on one of their ships. With the COVID-19 Delta variant surging in Florida, this would seem to be an unlikely time to violate that vow, and an even less opportune time to launch a brand-new megaship. But Carnival is charging out of the pandemic with last weekend's inaugural sailing of the massive Mardi Gras, which boasts the only thing that could inspire me to drive out to Port Canaveral right now: the world's first roller-coaster at sea.