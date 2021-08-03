Cancel
Travel

Walt Disney World Annual Passes Will Go On Sale Soon!

By Rikki Niblett
touringplans.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the questions I get asked the most, besides when the Disney Dining Plan is coming back (and it is), is when will Walt Disney World will begin selling Annual Passes again. They were suspended when the parks closed due to COVID and while current passholders can renew, Guests who want to purchase new passes have been out of luck; they just simply aren’t available. However, today, Disney did share a glimmer of hope.

