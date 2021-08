The Money Heist is perhaps the most popular series of all Netflix. But that was not always the case. Is that when it was first released for Antenna 3 the audience level was so low that it was on the verge of being canceled. However, one day the platform came across this story and as it saw potential, it acquired it in 2017 to spread it through its catalog. The result? An absolute success. So much so that Season 5 of La Casa de Papel is about to premiere and a new teaser has just been released, this time, featuring The teacher in serious trouble. Look.