School board votes to require masks for students, staff
The Lee County Board of Education voted at a special called meeting on Monday night to require that students and staff wear masks when the school year begins later this month. The vote was 5-2, with Republicans Pam Sutton and Sherry Womack dissenting. Republicans Sandra Bowen and Christine Hilliard joined Democrats Patrick Kelly, Pat McCracken and Dr. Lynn Smith to pass the measure, which also applies to campus visitors.rantnc.com
Comments / 0