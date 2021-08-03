Cancel
Le Roy, NY

Mary Trumbore Hayward

The Daily News Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLE ROY — Mary Trumbore Hayward, age 85, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2021 with her family by her side. Mary was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, the church, her community, and her family. Mary’s greatest joy in life was her grandchildren. She never missed a soccer game, band concert, musical, or graduation. She never missed the opportunity to be the first person to “like” or comment on one of her grandkids’ Facebook or Instagram posts. When not at one of her grandkids’ events, she could be found quilting. She had a gift for quilting, and she could always be counted on to fix any number of holes the family put into their clothes. Each family member is able to treasure their own quilt made by “Geepooh”. The family celebrates that Mary, being a leap year baby, was able to have a 21st birthday celebration in 2020.

