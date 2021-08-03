Cancel
Albany, NY

UPDATE: State investigation finds Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed women in violation of state and federal law

By KATE LISA, NATASHA VAUGHN Johnson Newspaper Corp.
The Daily News Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced an independent investigation found Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women. James on Tuesday announced the report by independent investigators found Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women from 2013 through 2020. “The independent investigation has concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed and in...

