The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. It traded around the 109.47 support level, near the lowest level recorded last week around 109.36, the lowest level in two weeks. As I expected, the dollar will remain under these pressures until the US jobs numbers are announced by the end of the week, the strongest driver of the US dollar pairs during this week. The dollar's trajectory, however, has generally weakened since last Wednesday's Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. It saw the bank signal it was heading toward scaling back its $120 billion per month quantitative easing (QE) program, slower than the market had expected.