Members of the Jennette’s Pier Green Team picked up litter from the beach, dunes and parking lot the Tuesday morning after the recent big weekend windstorm. Clockwise, from top, are pier director Mike Remige, educators Rachel Potts, Danny Cullum, Mark Stancill, Meredith Fish, Jenna Livernois and education curator Christian Brown. Not pictured is Daryl Law.

